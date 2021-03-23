PROSECUTORS are asking for six years in prison for a man who stabbed another person in Malaga.

The man who police say stabbed a person in Malaga is facing six years in prison.

The alleged perpetrator attacked the victim trying to kill him, according to police.

-- Advertisement --



The events took place in August 2017, when the victim was on a street in Malaga and, according to prosecutors, approached the suspect approached him and stabbed him.

He reportedly stabbed him several times, which the man tried to avoid, leading to several wounds in his torso which required treatment.

Prosecutors say the man is guilty of attempted murder and are asking the accused be sentenced to six years in prison, in addition to the prohibition of approaching or communicating with the victim for seven years.

They are also requesting that the defendant pays €2900.

The news comes after a court has found a Torrox man guilty of murdering his wife after he stabbed her 10 times.

The man was found guilty of murdering his wife and of domestic violence after he assaulted his wife, who he shared two children with, during their relationship.

The couple had been together for 14 years when the man stabbed his wife to death in Torrox.

The incident took place in Torrox following an argument between the couple, and after injuring her the man stabbed the woman with a knife, murdering her.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prison for Suspect Who Stabbed Man in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.