Port of Motril plans €7M ambitious project to achieve zero emissions.

THE Port Authority of Motril is working on an ambitious project (portsolarmobility) aimed at changing mobility within the port area to achieve zero CO2 emissions and reduce maintenance costs and energy consumption.

The idea is to convert the fossil-fuel burning engines of all of the’s port fleet, transport machinery, lorries and cranes to electric.

To achieve this objective, a series of photovoltaic fields will be installed attached to lithium ion batteries to store the necessary solar energy.

The energy will be generated by plates on the roof of new inspection areas in the Las Azucenas dock and on the top of other Port Authority buildings, such as the new fish market, which will have 2,000 square meters of surface.

“The idea is to take advantage of the new infrastructures that we are going to develop and the existing ones to place photovoltaic cells”, said the president of the Port Authority, José García Fuentes.

“This project is the spearhead from which we will build our strategic planning to achieve the goal of environmental sustainability set, with a 10-year target, in line with the 2030 agenda ”.

The project has been presented to the European Union to finance 60 per cent of the €7 million scheme.

