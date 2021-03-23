A POLISH writer is facing prison after calling the nation’s president a “moron”.

Polish writer, Jakub Zulczyk, is facing three years in prison for calling the nation’s president a “moron” on social media.

-- Advertisement --



Zulczyk criticised how Polish president, Andrzej Duda, had reacted to the electoral victory of Joe Biden last year. Duda is a close ally of the former American president, Donald Trump.

Writing on Facebook on Monday morning, Zulczyk said that a district prosecutor in Warsaw had filed an indictment against him based on an article in the penal code that states it is a crime to insult the head of state. However, the complaint was made by a private individual and it is unclear whether Duda had been informed of it.

The incriminating social media post from Zulczyk read “Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States. Andrzej Duda is a moron”.

Zulczyk said he believed that he is probably “the first writer in this country in a long time to be tried for what they wrote.”

People have been charged in the past for insulting previous Polish presidents under the broad insult laws in the post-communist era. However, the most likely punishments are community service or fines, not years in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Polish Writer Facing Prison After Calling President a “Moron”.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.