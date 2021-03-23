Police Arrest Man Following Motril Shop Robbery

POLICE in Motril have arrested a man following a robbery at a food shop.

Officers from the National Police arrested the man following the robbery at a food shop in Motril.

According to reports, the National Police arrested the 42-year-old man on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The incident saw the police receive a call to say that a thief had tried to make off with the contents of a cash register. The arrested man allegedly had tried to steal the shop assistant’s mobile phone too, however the woman put up a fight and the man left without anything.

Officers checked surveillance footage and reportedly recognised the suspect, who has a criminal record.

After police had identified the man, they tracked him down to the Barriada de San Antonio following a chase through nearby streets.

Police detained him and the man was later handed over to the judicial authorities.

