WORLD WATER DAY is a United Nations concept which is celebrated around the world on March 22 to raise public awareness of the importance of water and encourage its responsible use.

Water company EMAYA using the UN banner ‘The value of water’ undertook a number of activities to promote the consumption of tap water and to publicise 15 new sources of filtered drinking water in Palma.

There was an information desk in the Plaza de Santa Pagesa, where one of these fountains is located where EMAYA Environmental Education Team distributed information on tap water consumption with the slogan “Drink tap water, it is good for health and for the planet”, which include a map of the location of the sources of filtered drinking water that are already installed in the city.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, reusable cups were distributed so that people can enjoy the water from the fountains which have a filtration system similar to that of jugs for domestic use.

One of the goals of promoting tap water is to reduce waste, especially reducing the use of disposable plastic bottles as consuming water from the network does not generate waste, is cheaper and more convenient.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Palma was introduced to new drinking fountains on World Water Day”.