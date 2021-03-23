A GROUP of donkeys was brutally attacked with arrows in the town of Villatoya in Albacete.

The Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) in Albacete is investigating the savage attacks which resulted in the death of one of the donkeys.

-- Advertisement --



There have been at least two attacks, on consecutive weeks, according to a report in national Spanish daily ABC.

The events took place at the beginning of March, as reported by ‘Casas-Ibañez Against Animal Torture’ (CI-CTA), when somebody shot arrows at “the donkeys at the La Manchuela association while they were grazing in Villatoya, killing one (Blanca) and wounding another (Margarita)”.

The association has requested via their Facebook profile that anyone who has any relevant information regarding the attack please contact them to assist in the search for the shooter.

“Animals are living beings. They should not be tortured. They should not be killed. They should be protected” they added.

Ximo Azorin, a member of the ACEM-Ecologistas de La Manchuela, said that after the first attack that caused the death of one of the donkeys took place, they decided to move the animals but this did not prevent them from being attacked again.

The wounded donkey, which is now under veterinary care, was saved because the arrow hit a bone, he explained.

According to CMM an otter was also found dead in the area having been shot with an arrow.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One donkey killed and another injured after being shot with arrows”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.