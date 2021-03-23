NERJA Council is set to avid a €7 million bill for its wastewater Plant.

The council said Nerja will avoid paying the €7 million wastewater plant costs.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition has committed to withdrawing from its agreement the clause that obliges Nerja to pay more than €7 million to hand over the wastewater treatment plant to the council.

-- Advertisement --



The news was announced by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, after a meeting with the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, as well as first deputy mayor, Francisco Arce, the Chief of Infrastructure Service, Antonio Dorado, and the Ministry technician, Manuel Garrido.

The mayor has reported the council had voted to request the Water Directorate reconsider the first draft of the agreement, deleting the clause requiring Nerja to pay.

He said: “the Ministry had never told us about this rate, which if it had been applied would have a very significant negative impact on the pockets of the people of Nerja.”

He added: “We understand that the principle of charging, which the Ministry intended to apply, is for new infrastructures, but not ones like ours which has been in development for years and is about to be delivered.”

For his part, the General Director of Water, Teodoro Estrela, has promised to withdraw the clause from the draft agreement and send it to Nerja Council as well as putting the plan forward in the ministry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nerja to Avoid €7 Million Bill for Wastewater Plant”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.