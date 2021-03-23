Nerja Invests €95,000 in New Street Cleaning Vehicle

NERJA Council has announced it has spent €95,000 on a new street cleaning vehicle.

Councillor for Municipal Services, Gema Garcia, announced the news, saying: “We continue to renew the fleet of cleaning vehicles, fulfilling our commitment to keep Nerja… in optimal conditions, for the benefit of our locals and those who visit us.”

The council said it had bought the new vehicle to improve its cleaning service, with an investment of €95,000 financed from municipal funds.

Councillor Garcia added: “The new vehicle that we put into operation today is equipped with all the latest generation systems and has greater efficiency, including a rear loading elevator for large capacity containers.”

She added: “Since the beginning of this year, there are already three new vehicles available to the cleaning service.”

The news comes after Nerja invested €34,600 in a new vehicle for the Civil Protection team.

The council said: “This new vehicle will enhance the means and tools available to the volunteers of the Nerja Civil Protection group to guarantee safety and reinforce the service to neighbours and visitors.”

Civil Protection Coordinator, Jose Rafael Merino, said “This Ford Ranger vehicle, a pick-up type SUV, is equipped with the systems and means necessary for the tasks we carry out as Civil Protection, collaborating with the forces and security forces when required.

“We also support firefighters in fighting fires… as well as carrying out municipal activities ensuring the safety of our residents.

“With the incorporation of the new volunteers, who are finishing the basic course and the modernisation of our fleet, we will continue to improve the services we provide.”

