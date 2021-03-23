Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord App

MICROSOFT is in talks to buy Discord app, according to Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is exploring a potential acquisition of buying Discord for $10 billion (€8,409,721,638).

The news follows a report Monday by VentureBeat that the chat platform used by video game players is looking into a potential sale.

The app has more than 100 million monthly active users and 4 billion conversation minutes daily and last December revealed it had raised an additional $100 million (€84,368,500.00) in funding.

Discord was launched in 2015 by co-founders Stan Vishnevskiy and Jason Citron. The pair wanted to create a platform that encouraged discussion and “recreated the feeling of togetherness” when playing video games, according to an about page on Discord.

“Discord was started to solve a big problem: how to communicate with friends around the world while playing games online,” reads an excerpt from its website.

Discord has declined to comment on the reports.

