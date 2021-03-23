McDonald’s to open new restaurant in Coin this week

MCDONALD’S will open its first restaurant in Coin, Malaga, this week, opposite La Trocha shopping centre.

The new restaurant, which will open on Thursday, March 25, will have an area of 290m2 including an outdoor terrace. It will also have a play area and a drive-thru.

The opening of the restaurant will create 40 jobs, including a Head of Safety and Hygiene, who will be in charge of making sure that the secure environment protocol is followed.

This will bring the total number of McDonald’s restaurants in Malaga province to 31 and a total of 101 in Andalucia.

It will have a cafeteria area and digital booths for ordering, as well as table service.

It will be a franchise run by Jesus Arevalo, who also has three other restaurants in Malaga province and who said that they were very excited to open in Coin and offer products with locally sourced ingredients.

A McDonald’s restaurant has been much awaited by residents in Coin and the surrounding areas, adding to the variety available in the Valle del Guadalhorce.

