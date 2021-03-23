Marbella FC Terminates The Contract Of Coach José Manuel Aira

Marbella FC Terminates The Contract Of Coach José Manuel Aira . image: marbella fc

MARBELLA FC Terminates The Contract Of Coach José Manuel Aira by mutual consent

Marbella FC has made official the termination, by mutual agreement, of its contract with coach José Manuel Aira, which was due to run until June 30, 2021.

Mr Aria will leave the club, along with his assistants, Óscar Sánchez and Mario Sandúa, with the club in an official statement, thanking them for their professionalism, commitment, and work carried out.

The move will not come as a surprise to fans of the team, as Marbella FC has endured a terrible first part of the season in Segunda B, notching up just 18 points, with a squad that was expected to make the jump up into the SmartBank League next season.

The club’s bad form has really shattered the hopes of loyal fans who hardly thought that their Marbella players would now be fighting to avoid relegation for the second time in a season, after losing their chances of staying in the Pro League, which is the new bronze category of Spanish football.

They will now have to obtain permanence in the future Second Division of the Spanish Football Federation, which until now has been known as the Third Division, but if this new objective is not achieved by the end of May, the Marbella team will play next season in the fifth national category, a clear failure for a team that clearly had much higher aspirations at the start of the season, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


