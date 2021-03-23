Man found with “advice on how to kill and how to maim” convicted of terrorism offences

A MAN has been convicted of terrorism offences after being found with “advice on how to kill and how to maim”.

53-year-old Nicholas Brock, who stockpiled neo-Nazi memorabilia, has been found guilty of terrorism offences after downloading guides to knife fighting and a bomb-making manual.

Brock lived with his mother in a three-bedroomed terrace in Maidenhead, Berkshire, where he hung a flag showing an eagle and a swastika on his wall and a Nazi badge in a chest of drawers next to his bed.

Police noted Brock’s tattoos of prominent Nazi figures from the 1930s and ’40s, as well as a tattoo on his shoulder featuring the Totenkopf skull and crossbones adopted by the Nazi SS. He also has tattoos of runes and other symbols connected with neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

Emma Gargitter, prosecuting, said the room was “filled to the brim with an eclectic mix of items, amongst them, items demonstrating an interest in extreme right-wing and white supremacist ideology”.

Police also found flyers for the National Front, with a letter to Mr Brock, addressed “Dear Patriot, Many thanks for your enquiry and interest in the National Front”.

A plethora of other terrorism-related materials were found in Brock’s bedroom, including videos of KKK cross burnings, one showing the decapitation of a blindfolded man and documents that were deemed useful for terrorists.

When interviewed by the police, Brock claimed two friends may have downloaded the materials, that he was “not interested in rubbish like this” and was a “World War One, World War Two, the Falklands and the Gulf” military collector. After talking to the two friends, this information was found to be false.

Ms Gargitter said Brock had “no legitimate reason for possessing such information. He is not, for example, an academic, or a self-defence specialist”.

“They may of course be of use to someone planning any kind of violent attack, and they would certainly be of use to someone planning a terrorist attack.”

Brock was found guilty of three charges of possessing information useful for terrorism and will be sentenced in May.

