Mallorca bar and restaurant owners expect to have to close interiors again

A SUDDEN and unexpected rise in the number of Covid-19 infections on Mallorca has meant that the Balearic Government is expected to close the interiors of restaurants again.

It was only a few days ago that bars and restaurants were allowed to open their interiors, albeit at 30 per cent capacity but later today (March 23) it is expected that the hospitality industry will be instructed that they will only be allowed to customers on terraces and to close at 5pm.

The rise, whilst not dramatic, especially compared with figures on the mainland, is nevertheless worrying to the health authorities who want to put a halt to any new spike.

Considering that the Balearic Government is imploring residents not to go out and about over Easter, some question whether the arrival of tourists from Germany, which is currently extending lockdown measures, is sensible as they could potentially be carriers of the virus.

You can’t travel across regions in Spain, you can’t even stay in a hotel in much of Germany, yet there is no restriction on Germans flying to Mallorca for their vacations although it is argued that they will be tested at Palma airport to ensure that they are negative.

What happens to them if they test positive is still to be revealed.

