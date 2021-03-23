PRESIDENT MACRON calls for faster vaccination rollout in France.

Amid its third wave in Covid cases, French president Emmanuel Macron has called for a faster vaccination rollout to tackle to crises.

Macron said on Tuesday that France should be vaccinating “morning, noon and evening,” as he fights criticism that the COVID-19 immunisation drive has been too slow.

“We’re going to change pace from April,” Macron stated during a visit to an inoculation centre in the northern town of Valenciennes, adding there should be “no weekend and days off when it comes to vaccinations.”

France is falling behind many other western countries with regards to the rollout of vaccinations, with figures of 8.8 million doses compared to over 30 million in Britain and over 11 million in Germany.

With news of the Government placing a third of the population under partial lockdown last weekend, it was also announced on Monday by Health Minister Olivier Veran that the army would set up 35 mass vaccination centres in a bid to speed up the rollout.

While the US, Britain and several other countries have taken over stadiums, France has been relying on community halls, doctor’s surgeries, hospitals, and pharmacies for their vaccinations.

Macron vowed on Tuesday to continue applying “very strong pressure” on AstraZeneca to ensure that it respected its agreement with the EU, with the government complaining that delays and shortfalls in vaccine deliveries have hindered its battle against the pandemic.

