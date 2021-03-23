MACAEL boosts safety for people with autism at local crossings by including pictograms on the towns zebra crossings.

The Spanish town of Macael in Almeria has taken a step forward to make the town more inclusive and easier to navigate for people with autism. The town has added pictograms to zebra crossings which are located close to educational centres. This initiative is especially aimed at children and hopes to keep them safe.

Pictograms are something that have already been used successfully in other towns in Almeria such as Huércal-Overa, and the initiative aims to improve safety in people’s everyday lives. The Consistory of Macael has explained how for very little financial investment great benefit can be seen. The Consistory explained that the initiative has increased “safety at pedestrian crossings near schools”.

The idea behind the pictograms being added to the zebra crossings is to allow children with autism to better understand the steps that they need to take to keep safe when crossing the road. Pictograms are able to convey actions, ideas and concepts that are needed for everyday life.

