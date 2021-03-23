Lions let loose around La Cala to raise funds for different charities

THE La Cala de Mijas Lions arranged a lunch at the Village Inn in Miraflores and enjoyed the food, complimentary cocktails from Nero Vodka and some great entertainment.

On hand to organise a raffle and collect donations were social secretary David andcharity shop

President Graham who were delighted that €1,600 was raised on the day.

Their Diabetic Support Group will be holding an Easter Bonnet fun day at Bar Tuta, Jardines Botanica, on Easter Sunday April 4 with MC John Sharples supplying the fun!

Tickets costing €7 per person which includes a selection of tapas need to be obtained in advance either from the Lions charity shop in Calle Torremolinos (which has some very special discounts in store as it needs to keep raising funds to do good) or by calling Anne on 607 879 450.

Following the food at 1pm there will be a quiz and the annual Easter Bonnet Parade with prizes for best Ladies’ and Men’s bonnets as well as the most original.

