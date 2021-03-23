Jerez Zoo announces the birth of world’s smallest monkey

A PYGMY marmoset, the smallest monkey in the world, has been born at the zoo in Jerez de la Frontera, Cadiz.

The zoo announced this week that the tiny monkey was born on February 17 bringing the total number of pygmy marmosets at the zoo up to 10.

The baby was born strong and healthy, but like all newborns, it is vulnerable in the first days of its life and is being taken care of by the team at the zoo. Its gender is not yet known.

This is just one of several births at the Jerez Zoo, with an Iberian Lynx born on March 6 and two gazelles also born within the past few months.

In approximately a month, the lynx will undergo a check-up and vaccination and the gender will be discovered. When it is several months old, it will be released into nature, the seventh such action carried out at the zoo. The Iberian Lynx is a highly endangered species and this is one of many initiatives being carried out to increased the population of lynxes in Spain.

The pygmy marmoset is a tiny monkey native to rainforests of the western Amazon Basin in South America. It is the smallest monkey and one of the smallest primates in the world, at just over 100 grams. They are also known as finger monkeys or Titi monkeys.

