Irish Health Minister Says Passengers From More Countries Set To Face Hotel Quarantine.

Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said Passengers from more countries are set to face mandatory hotel quarantine. Speaking at a briefing on the new quarantining system, Mr Donnelly said he expects the current list of 33 red list countries to be expanded.

“I fully expect the number of countries will be expanded. We are seeing variants around the world so the public health team are keeping an eye on that and certainly I expect we will be adding to it. What we want to do right now is get the system up and running,” he said.

All arrivals from so-called ‘category two’ countries will be required to pay in advance for a two week stay in a quarantine hotel from Friday at 4 am. Adult passengers will be charged €1,875 for 12 days while children aged over 12 will cost €625. A child aged between 4-12 will cost €360 and Infants under 3 years of age are free.

The minister said the Government will cover the cost of passengers who are forced to stay longer than 14 days in hotels.

Passengers from countries deemed high risk for Covid-19 will be transferred from planes by Border Management gardaí (police) who will accompany them to get their bags from Customs.

Customs officials will then escort them to transportation provided by the hotel where they are staying. An unarmed member of the Defence Forces will also accompany passengers as they are being transferred to hotels. Teams of Defence Forces personnel will be permanently based at each quarantine hotel.

