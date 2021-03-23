Human remains thought to be from an ancient Jewish necropolis

THE human remains of several people which were found by a child near El Alcoraz football stadium in Huesca, Aragon, could be from a Jewish necropolis.

The bones, which were found in February near the SD Huesca football field, were sent by the police to the General Department of Heritage where it has been concluded that they could have come from a burial ground located in the Cerro de San Jorge area.

Forensic experts launched an investigation after the bones were found in piles of earth during work at the stadium. Once they were determined to be ancient remains, they were passed on to the Heritage Department who surveyed the area and removed between 30 and 40 fragments from the area. They determined that they were neither recent nor from the Spanish Civil War, but the Department of Education and Culture has suggested that the may be from an ancient Jewish necropolis that is believed to be in the area.

The bones are very eroded and in poor condition, according to a report in national Spanish daily ABC.

A local historian, Carlos Garces, explained that the Huesca Jewish quarter was located on Calle de San Jorge, which leads to the hill of the same name, where the medieval necropolis could be located. However, medieval expert Federico Balaguer also places a Muslim cemetery in that area, based on a document by Jaime I the Conqueror dating back to 1272.

