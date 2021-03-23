Granada CF Match With Manchester United Can Now Be Played In Los Cármenes

GRANADA CF Match With Manchester United In Europa League Can Now Be Played In Los Cármenes



María Jesús Montero, the Government spokesperson and Finance Minister, today, Tuesday 23, announced at a press conference that travel restrictions were being lifted to allow travellers to enter Spain from the UK with only a negative PCR test, which is fantastic news for Granada CF, who have been drawn against the English Premiership giants, Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals.

This lifting of restrictions now means that the Manchester team will be able to fly to Spain, and the match can be played at Granada’s Los Cármenes stadium, on April 8, which gives the Andalucíans a real boost in being able to play such a prestigious team, on their own pitch, instead of the expected situation of having to play the match on a neutral ground in another country.

Similarly, it means that if travel restrictions between Spain and the UK are lifted in time for the return leg, then the rojiblanco can look forward to the incredible experience of walking out at Manchester’s world-famous ‘Theatre Of Dreams’ in Old Trafford on April 15.

