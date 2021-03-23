FREDDIE MERCURY the seal tragically dies after horrific dog attack left him injured near the River Thames.

Freddie the seal had been entertaining passers-by for weeks but tragically he has had to be put to sleep after he was mauled by a dog, in a “vicious” attack which took place on Sunday. The seal who had brought cheer to many walkers who had been lucky enough to see him had been named after Freddie Mercury, the singer for Queen.

Social media was awash with images of the beloved seal. He was quickly rushed to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital, and they were able to confirm that Freddie had suffered from a fractured flipper and a joint dislocation.

-- Advertisement --



Sadly, though it was confirmed that Freddie had to be put to sleep. A spokesperson said, “Freddie’s flipper is fractured and the joint dislocated.

“Seals do not take anaesthetic well as they have a dive reflex and don’t breathe.

“We suspect the infection is spreading and with the other bite wounds to his body he is very miserable.

“At this stage we believe the only ethical and fair option we have is to end his suffering.”

Fans and animal lovers quickly took to social media and hit out at the dog’s owner for the brutal attack on Freddie. One animal lover wrote, “I hope this owner is dragged into court. Sick to death of seeing these horrendous attacks.

“Stop making excuses for these dogs and irresponsible owners. Thankful for those who helped.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Freddie Mercury the Seal Tragically Dies after Horrific Dog Attack”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.