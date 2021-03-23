IF you are going to fly tip (which is illegal), don’t do what a builder did when dumping paint cans and other material in an area of natural beauty in Puig de Son Segui.

Local Police officers from Santa Maria del Cami when called in to investigate were delighted to discover a document amongst the waste addressed to a person who they believe to be the perpetrator of the crime.

Fly-tipping on Mallorca, where the use if disposable plastic is now banned, is a serious offence and fines as high as €300,000 can be imposed if the material is potentially hazardous to health.

Considering that this appears to be the case and it was dumped on protected rural land, the accused could well feel the full weight of the law when the fine is declared within the next two weeks.

Speaking to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, local mayor Nicolau Canyelles indicated that he wanted to see as high a fine as possible to warn others not to enter Santa Maria and dump waste of any type.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fly tipper caught as he left addressed document with his rubbish”.