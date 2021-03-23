A MAN died in a fire in the apartment where he lived in Torremolinos, Malaga.

According to the emergency services, the fire started on Tuesday afternoon, March 23, in an apartment near El Bajondillo area of Torremolinos.

-- Advertisement --



Several people called the emergency services alerting of a column of smoke and saying that they could see flames inside the apartment.

The emergency services mobilised paramedics, Torremolinos Local Police, National Police and Torremolinos Fire Department.

When the firemen reached the apartment, they found one person dead. The victim was an elderly man who had problems moving and was unable to get out of the house.

Apart from the man who died, there were two people injured who were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not need to be taken to hospital as their condition was not critical.

It appears that the fire started on a sofa in the house, probably due to a cigarette which wasn’t put out properly. The National Police are now investigating how the fire started.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly man dies in an apartment fire in Torremolinos”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.