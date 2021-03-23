Don’t be taken in

ALFAZ’s Public Safety department warned local businesses that fraudsters were selling supposed advertising space in a police magazine.

“Neither the Policia Local nor their officers engage in these activities, nor do they offer publicity services,” the Public Safety department declared.

This scam is an old one but despite numerous arrests in recent years and warnings to the public, many people are still taken in when they receive a phone call from a charlatan claiming to sell advertising in a police publication. Some have even falsely described themselves as police officers, the town hall warned.

“Anyone who has already been taken in should immediately inform the policewho are investigating the matter,” the town hall added.

