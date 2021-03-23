Cruise ship due to return to Palma by middle of June

COSTA CRUISES, the Italian subsidiary of Carnival Corporation has revised its plans moving its restart to May and hopes to include Barcelona and Palma in its June itinerary.

The decision has been taken in consideration of the restrictions still in place in Italy and other European countries to contain Covid-19 and such measures do not allow the Company to offer the best cruise vacations to its guests, especially for what concerns the experience ashore.

In line with the new plan, Costa Smeralda’s departure in Italy is planned for May 1 taking guests to beautiful Italian locations, with 3 and 4-day mini-cruises or alternatively a 7-day cruise, calling at Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari.

From June 12, Costa Smeralda will return to sailing one-week cruises in the western Mediterranean, with visits to Italy (Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo), France (Marseille) and Spain (Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca).

The restart of Costa cruises will continue to be supported by the implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol which contains operational measures related to all aspects of the cruise experience, both on board and ashore, which were implemented in the past months of cruise operations.

Such measures include limited capacity, swab tests for all guests and crew, temperature checks when disembarking and reembarking the ship, protected shore excursions, physical distancing on board and at the cruise terminals, new ways of using on-board services, enhanced sanitation and medical services, and use of protective face masks when necessary.

The company is also working with national and local authorities of the countries included in the itineraries of its ships outside Italy to define the details of the resumption of its cruise operations.

