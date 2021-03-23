Covid advisors will be on the streets of Deia giving advice

SPECIALLY employed Covid advisors will be seen in the streets of Deia over the next few days reminding residents and visitors of the appropriate behaviour in the face of the pandemic.

Announcing this, the Deia Council asked that everyone follow their advice and directions as only by doing this can the crisis be overcome and if anyone has any questions then they are welcome to talk to the advisors.

They can be recognised by their jackets in the colour of the level that Mallorca is in (currently level 2, yellow) and carry a Government issued identity card.

They do not have the right to enter homes or to impose sanctions so the Council recommends that if you have any fears that people are pretending to be advisors but try to enter your home or can’t show the ID cards, threaten to contact the Local Police.

In addition, from March 20 until Easter, officers from the Guardia Civil will increase their presence local streets to discourage uncivilised behaviour that could risk public health.

