Coín Woman Rescued By Police After Falling Into Empty Pool And Hitting Her Head

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), the Guardia Civil, the local Fire Brigade, the Local Police, and Civil Protection after receiving a call reporting woman falling into an empty swimming pool and hitting her head.

The call was received at 3.55pm, and when the emergency services arrived at the scene, in the town of Coín, Málaga, they saw that a woman had indeed fallen into an empty swimming pool – located in the grounds of a house in Carril Huertas Viejas – that was about three metres deep, and there was no access ladder into the pool.

The local police officers climbed into the pool to rescue the 55-year-old woman and she was transferred by the 061 ambulance to the University Clinical Hospital where she was treated by health professionals and kept for observation, as reported by diariosur.es.

