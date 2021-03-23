Catalan To Soon Begin Administering AstraZeneca Vaccine Between 60 and 65-Year-Olds.

Catalonia’s health department has announced it will soon begin administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to it’s the population aged between 60-65 after the jab is expected to be approved again for use in Spain today, Tuesday, March 23.

Spain will authorise the administration of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to people over the age of 55 on either the coming Friday or Saturday, says Catalan public health secretary Josep Maria Argimon, although other sources believe this could be formalised in a regional health authorities meeting scheduled for Monday, March 29.

If confirmed, this move will come following pressure from Catalonia’s health authorities, which included threats to unilaterally begin vaccinating older age groups despite Spain’s ban.

Catalan health minister Alba Vergés, who visited Valls’ Pius Hospital on Friday, said that if Spain removes the current age limit, Catalonia will begin prioritising vaccination rollout based on age rather than other target groups.

AstraZeneca inoculations to resume Wednesday

Use of the jab, which was put on hold for days following concerns it could in rare instances cause blood clots, is set to resume throughout Catalonia and the rest of Spain next Wednesday after the European Medicines Authority’s declared it was “safe and effective” on Thursday.

German Team Discover Blood Clot Trigger In Astrazeneca Vaccine

German Scientists at Greifswald teaching hospital claim they have discovered the cause of blood clots among a small number of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients- a targeted treatment can now be used, say doctors.

Researchers at the Greifswald teaching hospital in northern Germany said on Friday, March, 19, that they had discovered the cause of the unusual blood clotting found in some recipients of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) reported.

Germany says AstraZeneca vaccine OK for over-65s after all

German health authorities have approved AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine for people aged 65 and older, going back on their earlier verdict. Sweden has followed in Germany’s footsteps by approving the jab for the age group.

