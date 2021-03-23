Carrefour Begins Its Supersol Stores Refurbishments

CARREFOUR Begins The Refurbishment Of All Its Newly Acquired Supersol Stores Around Spain

French supermarket giant Carrefour purchased more than 170 Supersol stores around Spain last August, and now, after finally gaining approval from the market regulators, the company has started a full refurbishment of all the newly acquired premises around the country, to strengthen its position in the Spanish retail sector.

Carrefour currently manages 205 hypermarkets in the whole of Spain, 112 are Carrefour Market supermarkets, 912 are Carrefour Express, and 27 are Supeco stores, the 172 stores acquired from Supersol will be added to this total, plus, the company runs its online retail business, and all 172 of the old Supersol stores will now be rebranded as Carrefour Express, Market, or Supeco stores.

The province of Málaga has the highest concentration of Supersol stores on the mainland, with 58 in total, so the introduction of these new Carrefour stores into the region sees the French company positioning itself closer in the market to Mercadona, which is the biggest brand in the Málaga sector at the moment.

Mercadona currently holds an approximate 25 per cent share of the retail space in Málaga, but, when the Carrefour chain adds the almost 50,000 square metres that Supersol has in the province, that will give the company a 22.7 per cent share, as reported by surinenglish.com.

