CARABAO CUP Final At Wembley On April 25 Could Be Played In Front Of Fans



Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL, is reported to be quietly confident that the Carabao Cup Final on April 25, between Manchester City and Tottenham, could be played at Wembley in front of a crowd of supporters.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently about the final, Mr Parry told them, “Clearly we are hopeful. We didn’t enter into this season thinking we were going to be without fans. Of course, the Carabao Cup isn’t a dress rehearsal for us, it’s the pinnacle of the season and a really important event”.

-- Advertisement --



This comes after another spokesman for the EFL said last month, “As has been our approach throughout the pandemic, the EFL wants to see supporters back in our stadia as soon as it is safe to do so. We will continue to work with clubs, DCMS, the SGSA, and local authorities to this end”.

They continued, “Following a successful fan pilot programme in the autumn, the EFL and member clubs have shown test events for fans can be safely delivered with the appropriate measures in place. With the Carabao Cup final taking place on April 25 and the culmination of the EFL season on May 8/9, we look forward to engaging with the Government about its pilot programme”.

Adding, “We will be working to welcome as many fans as possible to the Sky Bet Play-Off Finals which will conclude the 2020-21 season on the Spring Bank Holiday weekend”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Carabao Cup Final At Wembley Could Be Played In Front Of Fans”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.