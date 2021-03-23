Multiple People Trapped In Nursing Home As Fire Rages And Roof Collapses

Multiple People Trapped In New York Nursing Home As Fire Rages And Roof Collapses.

REPORTS are coming in of a huge fire that has broken out at a nursing home in upstate New York – multiple people are trapped inside the building.

Fire and rescue emergency services are on the scene at Evergreen nursing home in Spring Valley, where the roof has collapsed in. The New York Fire Department and Hatzolah are on the scene where there has been a ‘massive explosion,’ according to Jewish media outlet Belaaz.

An eyewitness said the building had been engulfed in flames for around two hours before it exploded and caved in.

Several people, including nursing home patients and a firefighter, are trapped in the Evergreen Court assisted living facility at 65 Lafayette Street in Spring Valley, New York. The home is listed online as a senior care and assisted living facility with room for up to 200 residents.

Eyewitness Mark Kennedy tweeted a video (below) and said that the fire was “raging” and that the building was “completely destroyed.”

“The fire was probably raging for around two hours, or maybe more, before the building caved in,” Kennedy said.

According to media outlet Belaaz, the New York City Fire Department, along with helicopter assistance, has been called to help fight the blaze.

Nursing home building collapses in Monsey, NY after raging fire completely destroys it. pic.twitter.com/uwN0hc6uJb — Mark Kennedy (@RealMarkKennedy) March 23, 2021

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

