BREAKING NEWS: Three Russian Air Crew Killed in Military Accident

THREE Russian air crew have been killed following a military accident.

The Russian air crew were all killed during the military accident.

The incident took place when their ejector seats accidentally go off just before take off at the Shaikovka military airfield.

The Russian defence minister has confirmed the death of the three crew members

The plane was not believed to have been loaded with nuclear weapons at the time of the incident at the airfield, which lies some 200 miles southwest of Moscow.

A report said the three crew were catapulted into the air but the height was insufficient to deploy parachutes.

The regiment commander was sitting in the instructor’s seat and was among those who died.

Earlier reports said that a squadron of Tupolev Tu-22M3 had been on a training exercise in Kaluga region.

The Tupolev bomber, an airplane which has been in service since the Soviet era, can strike targets 4,350 miles from base, and is a key war plane for potential deployment against the West. This plane saw three of its crew killed.

