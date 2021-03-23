BBC Journalist Clive Myrie Is New Mastermind Host

The BBC Two quiz show Mastermind has its fifth new host in the form of BBC journalist Clive Myrie, who viewers will know from presenting shows like BBC’s News at Six and Ten, which he will still continue to work on.

Myrie is replacing John Humphrys, who has stepped down after 18 years in the hot seat of the ever-popular quiz show, which marks its 50th anniversary next year. Humphrys’ last episodes will be broadcast next month, and Clive will begin filming in July, with the show set to return to screens later this year.

Recently, Myrie won two Royal Television Society journalism awards – for television journalist of the year, and network presenter of the year, and said about his new role, “They are big shoes to fill but all I can do is bring a little bit of my own personality to what is a grounded format. That side of me is still very much there, but it’s good to be able to be liberated every now and again when I do Mastermind”.

The BBC’s director of entertainment, Kate Phillips, said in a statement, “Clive will be a superb host, witty, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he’s a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight.”