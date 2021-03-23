POLITICAL parties of all hues in the Balearic Parliament, with the single exception of Vox voted to ask the Spanish Government to give nationality to those born in the Sahara Province.

Now known as the Western Sahara, or more commonly as Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic by its troops fighting for independence from Morocco.

It was under Spanish rule from 1959 to 1975 and as such Balearic politicians believe that those born there between those years should be granted Spanish nationality.

-- Advertisement --



Spain left the area following pressure from the United Nations and the need to decolonise and the area was claimed by the Sahrawi people, Mauritania and Morocco with the latter claiming the land although not the hearts of the people.

The motion was carried by 51 votes for to 2 against with the Vox deputy Sergio Rodríguez inferring it was none of the parliament’s business and said “Do you think that the citizens of the Balearic Islands are concerned about this issue?”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Balearic Parliament wants Spain to grant nationality to some born in Sahara”.