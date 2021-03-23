Axarquia town green lights action plan against climate change.

RINCON de la Victoria Council will become one of the first municipalities in the province to have a Municipal Plan against climate change.

The plan will set out work guidelines “to alleviate the possible effects caused by this phenomenon in the municipality”, said Councillor for the Environment, Sergio Díaz (PP).

“The main objective of the plan is to fight against climate change, moving towards a more sustainable energy model, and responding in time to the climatological, economic and social factors that it will carry with it,” he added.

Mayor Francisco Salado (PP), highlighted “the importance of having this new document that includes a large number of measures to minimise the effects, in addition to considering possible future scenarios against climate change at the local”.

“It is necessary to respond immediately to one of the greatest global challenges for humanity; reducing greenhouse gas emissions responsible for the impact and duration of global warming,” said Salado.

The plan is split into two categories: firstly the introduction, objectives, recipients and focus; and a second section that brings together up to five different phases: preparing the ground for adaptation, identifying needs and possible adaptation options, evaluating and selecting adaptation measures, and implementing actions.

