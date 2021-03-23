AUTISTIC TEEN attacked by yobs after he let them use his skateboard in Whitley Bay.

A vulnerable teenager with autism was senselessly attacked after he kindly lent his skateboard to a stranger in Whitley Bay skate park. The attack on the 15-year-old happened on Sunday, March 21 at around 7 pm.

Harrison White was left unconscious with a broken nose after the attack which happened after the teen was approached by two older boys and two girls. Police are now searching for witnesses of the event.

Mum Sarah, aged 48 spoke of the attack and said, “He’s really upset and I’m really angry. He loves his skateboard and he spends a lot of his time at the skate park.

“He felt like it was somewhere he could go to feel safe.”

The teen is now terrified of the skate park and what could happen if he visits again. Harrison’s mum gave further details of the attack and explained that, “You can’t get a lot out of Harrison, he finds it difficult to explain things, as he has autism and ADHD,”

“He was down at the Whitley Bay skate park, near where the ice cream parlour is, and there were two lads and two lasses.

“One of them had a bottle of Bud in his hand. He asked Harrison if he could have a go on his skate board and Harrison let him, then he just punched him.

“His friend said Harrison was unconscious for a few seconds. I sent a taxi down for him and as soon as I saw him I took him to hospital.”

Northumbria police have asked anyone who witnessed the event to come forward quoting log number 1044 210321.

