Almeria’s Tabernas Castle Gets Ready for Visitors

TABERNAS CASTLE gets ready for visitors in Spain’s Almeria.

A team of scientists led by Jose María Martín Civantos have been working on excavations at the Alcazaba de Tabernas. Guided tours of the Hispano-Muslim fortress are set to begin on March 27 for lucky visitors.

Visitors can sign up through the town hall to visit the stunning sight which will see groups of 15 people maximum been given a guided tour. The tours will take place at 10:30 AM and 12:30.

During the excavations of the Alcazaba de Tabernas archaeologists have made some stellar discoveries and found a cistern that in the olden days would have supplied water to the castle.

Speaking of the cistern, archaeologist Civantos explained that although it was “filled with rubble that had been dumped inside” it was still “in perfect condition”. The cistern was even found with some of the waterproof plastering being well preserved.

Civantos went on to explain the origins of the discovery and explained that, “during the excavation we have been able to see that the foundation dates back to the 12th century, there is nothing apparently earlier.

“Our excavation work has focused mainly on the perimeter of the wall, in a process in which two towers have appeared that were not documented, although it was suspected that they were there, and we have been able to document the phases of repair that are being made of the rammed earth and then the reforms made by the Castilians, which reduce the castle by half.”

