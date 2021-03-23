Aberdeen Firefighters Rushed To Northfield Academy As Inferno Raged

ABERDEEN Firefighters Rushed To Northfield Academy Amid Reports Of An ‘Explosion’ As An Inferno Raged



Firefighters from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in Aberdeen were deployed to a raging inferno at a school in Aberdeen on Monday afternoon (March 22), amid local reports of an explosion being heard.

The Fire Service attended the incident at Northfield Academy, after a call was received from the school at around 1.45pm, sending four pumps and a hydraulic platform, and reported seeing large plumes of black smoke billowing out from the roof of the building.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.43pm on Monday, March 22, to reports of a fire at Northfield Academy, Granitehill Place, Aberdeen. Operations Control mobilised four appliances and one aerial rescue pump to the scene. Crews are currently still in attendance. There are no reported casualties at this time”.

Guy Ingerson, a local politician, was nearby when the fire broke out he posted on his Twitter, sharing videos showing smoke pouring out of the school, writing, “Just heard an explosion near or at Northfield Academy. Really worried about the people there”.

Several locals took to Twitter to report hearing an explosion and a loud noise, and one user said he thought the fire was coming from the NHS Grampian hospital, which is located a short distance from the school, but a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the fire was located at the school.

In photos posted on social media, locals reported seeing the black smoke for miles around, even from outside the city, as reported by express.co.uk.

