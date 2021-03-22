Wildlife under pressure at Elche dam

ELCHE DAM: The area is home to many protected species Photo credit: elche.es

CYCLISTS are endangering wildlife and vegetation in the area adjoining the Elche dam, biologists warned.

It is the habitat of several endangered species, and experts called for a plan to control the hundreds of people who visit the dam at the weekend.

Mountain bikers leaving the paths and entering forest zones were having a particularly adverse impact, prompting Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) to ask the regional government’s Agriculture department to regulate the use of bicycles near the dam.

“The vegetation in is particularly fragile owing to lack of rainfall and is easily destroyed by mountain bikes constantly riding through it,” biologist Carlos Sancho told the local Spanish media.

“Protected species like eagle owls and Bonelli’s eagles that need a lot of space to hunt and complete their life cycle are also disturbed by the continual stream of visitors,” he said.

