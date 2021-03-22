VICAR arrested after she was caught romping with lifer inmate in jail.

A vicar has been arrested after she was caught out romping with a lifer inmate in jail. The pair were spotted after a search was started when the prisoner could not be found. The convicted arsonist had been sentenced to life in jail after he set his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire.Vicar Arrested After She Was Caught Romping with Lifer Inmate

The alarm was immediately raised when the pair were caught out and police were called in. The vicar has been suspended but is not clear what she has been arrested for, and it is expected that the lifer will be moved to a different wing of the prison, but he could even be transferred out to different prison entirely.

-- Advertisement --



A prison source spoke of the breach of trust and said, “It all blew up last week when staff couldn’t find the prisoner as all the inmates were being moved back to their cells.

“They checked the paperwork and saw that he was due to be visiting the chapel. An officer went there but couldn’t find him.

“A female officer then went to another landing where there are interview rooms and classrooms and she caught him in a clinch with the vicar.

“She was suspended and the police were called. There will be a full investigation with the police.

The source went on to explain that the vicar had been “in a position of trust.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vicar Arrested After She Was Caught Romping with Lifer Inmate”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.