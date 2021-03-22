Valencian Politician Claimed Almost €12,000 In Train Expenses

VALENCIAN politician claimed almost €12,000 in train ticket expenses in one year

The general director of Labour and Social Security Inspection, the Valencian Héctor Illueca, spent €11,972 on Ave Madrid-València tickets in a single year, according to Spanish daily El Mundo. According to the sources, Mr Illueca who is a deputy for Valencia and a very close friend of Vice President Pablo Iglesias, made these daily trips between his place of residence and Madrid, between February 3, 2020 and March 15, 2021.

While the general director himself declined to comment on the matter, the Ministry of Labour said that “it is compensation for expenses, included in the law as a right of the interested party, as compensation for displacement,” as is stated in the Royal Decree.

“This is the case of the director of the Labour and Social Security Inspectorate, who has his workplace and domicile in different places. Since you have to move from one place to another, these trips are compensated by public transport after due justification. This is what the law establishes and that is how it has acted with total transparency”, Illueca’s team in the ministry insisted.

The published information also claimed that these daily trips from Valencia to the capital are due to the fact that “you must attend to obligations to those in your charge.”

