Union Flag To Be Flown On Government Buildings All Year To Celebrate The UK’s Heritage And Pride.

Union Jack flags will now be flown on UK Government buildings every day of the year under plans to celebrate the United Kingdom’s heritage and pride.

Ministers are set to issue new guidance this week to get the world-famous flag displayed all year round and not just on present designated days. Under current guidance, the flag is only required to be flown on all UK Government buildings in England, Wales and Scotland on special days, such as the Queen’s birthday.

-- Advertisement --



The plans are being billed as part of wider plans to celebrate and protect the Union, especially against mounting pressure in Scotland for a second independence referendum. And, post-Brexit, the government is also set to require managers of public buildings in England to apply for planning permission if they want to fly the EU flag.

The move comes after BBC Breakfast presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty were accused last week of poking fun of Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick for displaying the Union Jack in his office.

Mr Stayt pointed out that Mr Jenrick had a large Union Jack flag on display behind him in an interview with the housing secretary on Thursday, “I think your flag is not up to standard size, government interview measurements. I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really,” he said.

Ms Munchetty was filmed laughing into her hand and added: “There’s always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen, though.” That story sparked a backlash from the Corporation and a statement from director-general Tim Davie that the BBC is ‘proud to be British’. However, Tory MPs have suggested that the ‘new excellent’ flag guidance should also apply to the Corporation’s many buildings.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.