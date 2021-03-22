Uncovering Guardamar’s past

THE regional government is spending €700,000 on the archaeological sites located in Guardamar’s Dunes.

Visiting the site, Antonia Moreno, the regional government’s Territorial director for Alicante, praised the “exceptional” work being carried out there to showcase Guardamar’s cultural heritage.

Within months, once they had been made accessible, it would be possible to visit the Phoenician and Moorish remains at La Fonteta and the Rabita Califal respectively, Moreno said.

“As soon as work is finished and they open to the public they will become a first-rate tourist attraction,” she predicted

“These two sites are pinpointing the area as an archaeological reference in the western Mediterranean,” she added.

