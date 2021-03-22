WITH a budget of €34,000, Mijas Council has installed new rubber flooring at two of its children’s playgrounds in at La Butibamba and El Barco parks.

The intention is to ensure that the children can play safely without risk of hurting themselves if they fall from the attractions.

They now look much more attractive and will last longer than the traditional flooring in playgrounds which is part of Council policy to renew with longer lasting, safer material where possible.

Additional work has taken place in La Butibamba as it is a larger area and is close to the road in order to ensure that the youngest are protected and other children’s playgrounds will also receive similar upgrading over the coming months.

As work starts, attention will also be given to park furniture and general garden areas and now that there will be more children visiting, disinfection services will be increased as a preventative measure against infection from Covid-19.

