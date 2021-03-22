TRAGIC murder-suicide in Madrid as man killed his mother before jumping to his death

The National Police in Madrid have launched an investigation into the death of an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, March 20 who was allegedly murdered by her son before he took his own life by jumping out of a seventh-floor window in their home. Police sources reported on Monday, March 22 that the tragedy occurred at 7:49am in a house on Calle Camarena, in the Madrid neighbourhood of Aluche.

The boyfriend and brother of the alleged perpetrator contacted emergency services on Saturday afternoon after receiving several WhatsApp messages from him, claiming that he intended to take his own life. Officers from the Citizen Security Agency rushed to the address and found the 41-year-old man on the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene and from his injuries, the officers ruled his death to be a suicide.

After locating the deceased man’s home on the seventh floor, firefighters broke down the door and discovered the body of an 80-year-old woman, who was later confirmed to be the man’s mother. Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene but were initially unable to verify the cause of death as she had no visible external injuries.

According to Spanish daily Informacion, a team from the Group of Violent Crimes of the Scientific Police and agents from the Homicide division took over the investigation, and later determined that the man had smothered his elderly mother with a pillow before jumping to his death. The man had no previous criminal record and the mother had never reported any abuse or ill-treatment.

