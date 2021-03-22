AFTER closing more than 10 years ago, the previously iconic Hotel Byblos on the Mijas Costa was purchased in 2019 by the Intriva Group with a view to refurbishment.

Now despite the pandemic and the loss of tourism, work is about to start on the renovation and conversion back into a luxury hotel thanks to the commitment of the investors and the granting of a works licence by the Mijas Council.

With more than 200 jobs likely to become available when the hotel re-opens its doors in 2022, this is an historic development for the municipality especially as it will be marketed as an all- year destination, situated on the Mijas Golf urbanisation.

-- Advertisement --



It will also offer guests staying at the 200-room hotel a taste of luxury with first class restaurants, a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well as a large conference facility and an agreement has been signed with Hyatt Hotels for it to be part of their Unbound Collection.

Under knowlegable Spanish management, the hotel plot covers around 50,000 square metres of which only around half is covered by buildings so the scope for relaxation in the properly maintained grounds will be exceptional.

The owners plan to position this reborn hotel as a haven of tranquillity offering some of the most luxurious surroundings on the Costa del Sol and with the support of the Mijas Council looks to welcome the arrival of celebrity guests once again, especially when Malaga Airport returns to regular international schedules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The luxurious Byblos Hotel will re-open next spring after refurbishment”.