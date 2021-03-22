Supreme Court Agrees To Review Boston Marathon Bomber’s Sentence

SUPREME COURT agrees to review the sentence of the Boston Marathon Bomber and consider reinstating the death penalty

The US Supreme Court has agreed on Monday, March 22, to hear an appeal lodged by the Trump administration last year asking for the death penalty to be put back on the table in the case of Boston Marathon Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Prosecutors asked the court to hear the case by June 2021, when the current term ends, “to avoid further delay in this long-running and critically important prosecution.”

The 27-year-old was originally sentenced to death in 2015 for the 2013 bombing which killed three people, but the sentence was commuted to life in prison after a court ruled that there were issues with the jury selection process.

In October 2020, the US Justice Department appealed to the courts to review Tsarnaev’s case, calling it ‘one of the most important terrorism prosecutions in our nation’s history.’ At the time, Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press that they planned to take the case to the high court and “continue to pursue the death penalty. We will do whatever’s necessary”.

The first bomb went off at 2.57 pm opposite the main grandstand by the finish line near Boston’s central Foley Square. The second about 100 yards away some 12 seconds later. They were timed to cause the maximum impact among the marathon’s 23,000 runners and the many spectators.

