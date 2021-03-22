Supermarket Limits Lifted As Lockdown Restrictions In Force Since Christmas In Wales Eases.

Supermarkets will be able to sell non-essential items from today, Monday 22, as the ban introduced at Christmas is lifted by the Welsh Government. All non-essential retail was ordered to close on Christmas Eve last year as Wales entered alert level 4. Shops selling essential items such as food could remain open.

It meant supermarkets continued to trade but they were banned from selling anything not deemed essential, such as books, DVDs and toys. Aisles were taped off to stop customers from buying non-essential goods, but this ban is now being lifted.

-- Advertisement --



Garden centres are also now allowed to open for the first time this year. It is all part of a more cautious approach being adopted by the Welsh Government in leaving lockdown due to the emergence of the highly-infectious Kent variant of the virus.

Shops must have strict Covid protocols in place. All primary and some secondary school children have returned to the classroom while four people from two different households can now meet outdoors, including in gardens, as the stay-at-home rule was relaxed to a stay local one.

First Minister Mark Drakeford and the Welsh government have also said more industries could be reopened or considered for reopening if Covid cases rates and test positivity rates remained low.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see what they have on offer. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Supermarket Limits Lifted As Lockdown Restrictions In Wales Eases”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.