Starting a US Business in 2021: The Latest Tools Entrepreneurs Use

Currently, there are over 30 million small businesses in the United States and over 20,000 large businesses, percentages also show 69% of American entrepreneurs start their businesses from home. The most common business structures are LLCs (Limited Liability Company) and Corporations, namely, S-Corps and C-Corps, and it takes around 6 days to start a US business with over 60% of small businesses starting with less than $10,000.

Starting a business in the US has never been easier, however it can also be challenging in different ways, especially starting from scratch without employees. There will be costs involved while setting up all the business processes during the formation stage, and these can become compounding, but there are tools and services entrepreneurs can use to save money while maintaining business longevity.

This article discusses the latest tools and incorporation services that business owners can use to stay up to date with and prepare everything ranging from Business Formation documents and structures, including Articles of Organization and Operating Agreements, to having an EIN (Employer Identification Number) and Registered Agent services.

What are the Best LLC Formation Services?

BizFilings

Starting from $99 (plus state fees) BizFilings (founded in 1996) offers a selection of resources and tools for all business types. Services include Business Management, namely, compliance services like registered agents and business licences; Filing Services like EIN obtainment, as well as Certified Documents like apostilles. Their popular services include 6 months free Registered Agent services with numerous interactive tools and free resources.

Incfile

Incfile offers LLC and Corporation formation for $0 plus the state fee when clients start with the Silver package, this package will provide preparation and filing of Articles of Organization, unlimited name searches, and one free year of a Registered Agent service. Additional features that come with the Gold and Platinum packages include EIN Business Tax Number, Operating Agreement, Banking Resolution, Online Dashboard Access, and much more.

Inc Authority

Founded in 1989, Inc Authority also offers LLC and Corporation formation services, starting at $0 plus the state fee.

Services include preparing and filing business formation documents, providing a Registered Agent service for one year, doing a business name check, and available customer support. Clients can also receive additional business banking support due to the partnership with the Bank of America.

LegalZoom

LegalZoom started in 1999 and they’ve helped over 4 million clients form their LLCs. Their prices start at $79 plus filing fees. They offer all formation documents, which are filed with the state, as well as legal and accounting services.

Their business operation services include registered agents, annual reports, compliance calendars, including intellectual property services like trademark search and registration.

MyCompanyWorks

Founded in 2001, MyCompanyWorks offers LLC and Corporation formation services on a smaller scale. The Basic package starts at $79 plus the state fee and includes a wide variety of features to set up a business, namely, preparation and filing of Articles of Organization, unlimited name availability searches, personalized LLC Operating Agreement, personalized Organizational Minutes, online order tracking and status updates, lifetime access to the account dashboard, and more. Clients can also purchase additional features like a Registered Agent service and Tax ID.

Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer is a good choice for businesses that need additional legal services alongside their business formation. Clients can start with a free 7-day trial, after which they can join the Premium membership for $39.99 per month, able to cancel any time.

Premium members gain access to free legal documents online, which they are able to sign, share, and download, free legal services, and free incorporation filing for new members. Additional discounts include 40% off the Rocket Lawyer On Call Attorney and 25% off a Registered Agent service. Non-members will need to pay separately for each service.

ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness was founded by entrepreneurs in 2015 and is a smaller formation service business who understands what entrepreneurs need. The Starter plan, priced at $39, offers all the standard filing services, a registered agent, and operating agreement, including a free accounting consultation, name availability search, online document access, and more. Their Pro and Premium plans offer a wider variety of features including EIN, expedited and rushed filing services, worry free compliance, and a business domain name and website.

Summary

Starting your LLC incorporation can be an easy process with any of the above-mentioned services and choosing the best service will depend on the size and type of business you wish to form.