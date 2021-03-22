Spanish delegation visits Morocco for cooperation in women’s football

A DELEGATION from Spain visited Morocco to discuss possibilities for promoting sports cooperation in El Aaiun.

The Spanish delegation met with Khadija Illa, the President of the National League of Women’s Football in Morocco, to explore the possibilities of establishing an arrangement between the Spanish Royal Football Federation (RFEF) and El Aaiun Municipal Women’s Club.

The aim is for the club to benefit from the experience of women’s football clubs in Spain.

The Spanish delegation, which included Joseba Aguirre, the director of Atletico Bilbao’s Women’s team and the Director of the Spanish Federation of Women’s Football, Maria Tato Mera, spoke positively of the quality of the facilities in El Aaiun and the improvements which the women’s football club has made to their infrastructure.

Other members of the delegation represented sectors including tourism, fisheries, textiles, agriculture and sports.

Aguirre said that he hopes Atletico Bilbao’s women’s team can carry out exchanges with the team in El Aaiun so that the partnership can be developed further. He added that the visit had given them to opportunity to learn more about how Morocco is preparing professional players.

Another delegation, in this case from the Spanish Basque Country, met with the President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, to discuss ways in which they can cooperate with the Spanish Royal Football Federation (FREF). To start with, a work group with members from both countries will be made.

These links between Spain and Morocco in football will, according to Fouzi Lekjaa, “be beneficial not only for Morocco and Spain, but also for Africa and Europe.”

